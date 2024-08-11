TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Upgraded to Buy at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $3.75 target price on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrueCar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on TrueCar from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRUE
TrueCar Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueCar
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 0.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,123,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 253,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in TrueCar by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.
TrueCar Company Profile
TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TrueCar
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.