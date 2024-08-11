TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Upgraded to Buy at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $3.75 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrueCar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on TrueCar from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of TRUE opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $263.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.88. TrueCar has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 0.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,123,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 253,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in TrueCar by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

