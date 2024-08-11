Truist Financial Cuts Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $70.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JACK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.61.

Shares of JACK traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.53. 445,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,386. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $88.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.26 and a 200 day moving average of $61.40.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.14. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $369.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.99%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $30,880.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,404.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 800 shares of company stock worth $41,514 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at $900,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 499,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,814,000 after acquiring an additional 53,294 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth $824,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 76,898 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

