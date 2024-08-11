Truist Financial Trims Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Target Price to $5.50

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Nevro from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Nevro from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Nevro from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Nevro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.63.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $6.01. 1,729,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,455. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $220.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.91. Nevro has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $22.64.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $104.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.11 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 27.48%. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Nevro by 380.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 341,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,498,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nevro by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,554,000 after acquiring an additional 431,136 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Nevro by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 59,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

