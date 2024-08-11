Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Northland Securities

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Northland Securities from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. William Blair started coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Trupanion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Trupanion Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP traded up $3.27 on Friday, hitting $38.30. 1,252,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.84 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.23.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.33 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Trupanion news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $29,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,547.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $36,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $29,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,547.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 2.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 43,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Trupanion by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

