Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 8.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TRUP. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Trupanion from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Friday. William Blair started coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

NASDAQ TRUP traded up $3.27 on Friday, reaching $38.30. 1,252,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,693. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.84 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.33 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $36,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $36,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $29,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,547.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

