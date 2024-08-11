Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Invests $204,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,911,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,296. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $143.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

