U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ GROW traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.62. 20,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,181. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67. U.S. Global Investors has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.79.

U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

About U.S. Global Investors

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GROW Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

