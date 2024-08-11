U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Trading Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ GROW traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.62. 20,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,181. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67. U.S. Global Investors has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.79.
U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors
About U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Global Investors
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.