U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

U.S. Silica Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Silica

NYSE SLCA traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $15.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,767,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,049. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Silica has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $16.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average is $13.76.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Findell Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at $5,881,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at $2,536,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,823 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,034,000 after buying an additional 669,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,006 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

