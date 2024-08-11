UBS Group Cuts Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target to $125.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $126.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Choice Hotels International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.45.

CHH stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.28. 633,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,847. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $108.91 and a 1 year high of $136.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.25.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 748.46%. The firm had revenue of $435.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $1,632,410.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,330.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $1,632,410.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,330.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,658,435.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,501.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,619 shares of company stock worth $3,436,998 over the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,000,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $793,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

