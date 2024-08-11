UBS Group Cuts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $137.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the online travel company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.92.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $12.04 on Friday, hitting $130.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,092,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,472. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Expedia Group has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $160.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,601 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,304 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

