UBS Group Lowers Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $61.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

OVV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.49. 1,845,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036,120. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $38.99 and a 12-month high of $55.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average of $48.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1,202.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 290.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 79,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 59,379 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,131,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

