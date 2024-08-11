Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.19-0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. Under Armour also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.190-0.220 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UAA. Oppenheimer cut Under Armour from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. William Blair cut Under Armour from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Under Armour from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Under Armour from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE:UAA traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 21,445,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,865,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.18. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

