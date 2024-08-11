Unison Advisors LLC Acquires 1,688 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTUM. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of MTUM traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.65. The stock had a trading volume of 554,056 shares. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.10 and a 200 day moving average of $185.45.
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.
