Unison Advisors LLC Acquires 1,688 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTUM. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MTUM traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.65. The stock had a trading volume of 554,056 shares. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.10 and a 200 day moving average of $185.45.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.