Unison Advisors LLC Has $5.52 Million Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,812 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Lennar accounts for 0.7% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 186.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after buying an additional 62,177 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Lennar by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEN. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective (down from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.13.

LEN traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.76. 1,614,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,684. The firm has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $102.90 and a one year high of $182.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.22 and its 200 day moving average is $158.40.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,179,979.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

