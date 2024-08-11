Unison Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in International Paper by 172.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 124,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 78,980 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 140,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.5% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,932 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $27,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,864.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $157,386 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Stock Performance

International Paper stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.35. 2,214,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,746,971. International Paper has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day moving average is $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 90.51 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 377.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on IP. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

