Unison Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,707 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Costamare worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costamare by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Costamare in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Costamare alerts:

Costamare Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CMRE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.93. The company had a trading volume of 256,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,433. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.38. Costamare Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $17.58.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $475.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 19.63%. On average, analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Costamare’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costamare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Costamare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMRE

Costamare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.