Unison Advisors LLC Sells 691 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Unison Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,892,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 740,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,656,000 after buying an additional 290,976 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,303,000. Financial Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,095,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 615,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,511,000 after purchasing an additional 165,329 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFEV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.58. 73,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,349. The company has a market cap of $598.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.50. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $28.49.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

