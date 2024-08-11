Uniswap Trading 4.4% Lower This Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.61 billion and approximately $64.44 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $6.02 or 0.00010070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009724 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.64 or 0.00101468 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000134 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,034,295 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,034,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.22173464 USD and is up 1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1073 active market(s) with $55,884,053.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

