United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider's stock.

United Security Bancshares Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of UBFO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.65. 9,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,332. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.04 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 26.73%.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at United Security Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In other United Security Bancshares news, Director Jagroop Gill purchased 140,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,117,456.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,220,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,605.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 159,698 shares of company stock worth $1,257,790. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 27,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 33.6% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 19,658 shares during the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

