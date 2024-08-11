Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Benchmark

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.46.

Unity Software Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of NYSE U traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.54. The company had a trading volume of 35,526,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,780,860. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average is $23.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.25. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $43.54.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $449.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marc Whitten sold 86,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $1,787,420.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,149.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 42,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $815,913.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,598,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,528,389.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Whitten sold 86,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $1,787,420.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,149.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,005 shares of company stock worth $4,798,048. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in U. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,180,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 426.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,872,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,193,000 after buying an additional 6,376,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 510.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,181,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,658,000 after buying an additional 6,004,655 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,419,000 after buying an additional 2,787,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,909,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,984,000 after buying an additional 2,777,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

