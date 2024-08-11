Unity Software (NYSE:U) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Wedbush

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Wedbush from $33.50 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.46.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Unity Software

Unity Software Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of U traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.54. The company had a trading volume of 35,526,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,780,860. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.12. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.54.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, insider Marc Whitten sold 86,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $1,787,420.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,149.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $25,195.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 409,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Whitten sold 86,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $1,787,420.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,149.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,798,048 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 510.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,181,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004,655 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,878,000. Seldon Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,576,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,336,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,192,000 after acquiring an additional 208,566 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.