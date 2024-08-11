Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UTI. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial started coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.60.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.51. The stock has a market cap of $917.85 million, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $19.79.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $177.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Technical Institute

In related news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $95,703.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Universal Technical Institute

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pullen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 2.9% in the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 2.7% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.