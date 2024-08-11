Unusual Machines, Inc.’s (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Unusual Machines’ (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 12th. Unusual Machines had issued 1,250,000 shares in its public offering on February 14th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, ThinkEquity began coverage on Unusual Machines in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC opened at $2.00 on Friday. Unusual Machines has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 8.86.

Unusual Machines (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unusual Machines stock. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.45% of Unusual Machines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Unusual Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. It operates a drone-focused e-commerce marketplace. The company serves drone pilots, hobbyists, and recreational services. The company was formerly known as AerocarveUS Corporation and changed its name to Unusual Machines, Inc in July 2022.

