Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VVV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Valvoline in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $39.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Valvoline had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 136.59%. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Valvoline by 57.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 1,617.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

