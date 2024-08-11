Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $48,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,935 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,673,000 after purchasing an additional 552,439 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $107,753,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,220,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,408,000 after purchasing an additional 307,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,201,000 after purchasing an additional 196,363 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $354.94. 1,011,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,975. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $392.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $369.99 and a 200 day moving average of $349.86.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.