Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,133,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,252. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.54. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $92.13. The company has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

