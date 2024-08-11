Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) is Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $27,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of VBK stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $246.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,257. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $268.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

