Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Holdings Raised by Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VBR traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.05. The company had a trading volume of 211,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,624. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.68. The stock has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $201.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

