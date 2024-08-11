Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Cut by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943,467 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $489.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,661,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,191,735. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $500.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.26. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $519.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

