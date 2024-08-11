Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,430 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 81,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 909,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,742,000 after buying an additional 63,848 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,635,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,240. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.95. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.484 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

