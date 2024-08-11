Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Raised by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 18.4% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $126,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $262.92. 2,667,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,816. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.53. The company has a market cap of $394.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

