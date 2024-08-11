Velas (VLX) Price Reaches $0.0053 on Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $13.97 million and $632,909.38 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00035146 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011771 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00008468 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,621,239,335 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.