Ventas (NYSE:VTR) PT Raised to $63.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.11% from the company’s current price.

VTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ventas from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

Shares of NYSE VTR traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,422,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,889. Ventas has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average is $47.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,177,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,207,444.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,008 shares of company stock worth $3,786,372 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Ventas during the second quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ventas by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

