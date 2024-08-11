Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12, Zacks reports.

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $38.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VTYX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Featured Articles

