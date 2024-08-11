Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VCEL. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Vericel from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Vericel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Vericel from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.60. 226,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,560.00 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.09. Vericel has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $54.08.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Vericel had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Vericel’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vericel will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,356,161.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vericel news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $782,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $36,891.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,356,161.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,791 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,269. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 9.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 86.1% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 0.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 6.2% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vericel by 3.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

