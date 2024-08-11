Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Holdings Increased by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,066,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $13,066,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $55,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,237 shares of company stock valued at $572,739 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $278.00 to $263.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.77.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.12. 370,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.32 and a twelve month high of $287.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $270.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.75.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.45 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 252.11% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

