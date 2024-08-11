Viad’s (VVI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $41.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $43.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viad from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE VVI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.48. 103,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,849. The stock has a market cap of $686.24 million, a P/E ratio of -85.47, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.96. Viad has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $378.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.72 million. Viad had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Viad will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Viad in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Viad during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Viad by 63.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Viad in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viad in the first quarter valued at $228,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

