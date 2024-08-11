Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) Price Target Lowered to $0.20 at HC Wainwright

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $0.40 to $0.20 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Virios Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a buy rating and a $1.00 target price for the company.

Virios Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VIRI stock remained flat at $0.17 during trading hours on Friday. 249,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,688. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33. Virios Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.61.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Virios Therapeutics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Virios Therapeutics



Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

