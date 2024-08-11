Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) Price Target Lowered to $0.20 at HC Wainwright

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $0.40 to $0.20 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Virios Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a buy rating and a $1.00 target price for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Virios Therapeutics
Virios Therapeutics Stock Performance
Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Virios Therapeutics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Virios Therapeutics
Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Virios Therapeutics
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- About the Markup Calculator
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
Receive News & Ratings for Virios Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virios Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.