Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NCZ opened at $2.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

