Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Upgraded to “Buy” at TD Cowen

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $44.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Vital Farms Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of VITL stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.47. 2,059,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,389. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Vital Farms has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $48.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $147.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.41 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vital Farms will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $2,086,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,364,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,258,496.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $2,086,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,364,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,258,496.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joanne Bal sold 2,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $105,723.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,001.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,321 shares of company stock valued at $7,850,743. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VITL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vital Farms by 73.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 784,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,675,000 after acquiring an additional 331,000 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the second quarter worth $586,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the second quarter worth $295,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the second quarter worth $1,937,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Vital Farms by 190.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 33,960 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

