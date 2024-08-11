Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.51). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Voyager Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.00) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $29.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $6.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.37 and a beta of 0.96. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $11.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 302.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

