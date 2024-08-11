Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.00) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.83.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VYGR

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $376.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.20. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 302.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.