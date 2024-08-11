Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $72.41 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $2.58 or 0.00004392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $72.41 million and $3.57 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010547 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,712.73 or 0.98376503 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007806 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007772 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.72173845 USD and is up 5.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $4,401,201.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

