Vulcan Forged PYR Trading 0.2% Higher This Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for $2.67 or 0.00004419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $75.16 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00010578 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,627.02 or 0.96862334 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007847 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007559 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011979 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

