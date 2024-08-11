W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Announces $2.05 Quarterly Dividend

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 2.05 per share by the industrial products company on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

W.W. Grainger has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 54 consecutive years. W.W. Grainger has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect W.W. Grainger to earn $43.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $979.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $674.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,034.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $928.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $948.65.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.28 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger's revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 39.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,017.13.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

