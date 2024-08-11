Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $102.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.55. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $113.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.12 and its 200 day moving average is $96.57.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 94.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on WD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Our Latest Report on WD

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.