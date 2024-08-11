Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,070 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,540,863 shares of company stock worth $954,455,147 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,805,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,333,506. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.82. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $546.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

