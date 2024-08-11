Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,451 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at $277,589,163.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $228,523,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 648,504,011 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,860,933,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,540,863 shares of company stock valued at $954,455,147 over the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. HSBC raised their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.95. 13,805,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,333,506. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.47 and its 200-day moving average is $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.33. The company has a market cap of $546.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

