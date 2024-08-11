Wanchain Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 11th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $31.62 million and $1.22 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00035238 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011695 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008351 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,157,490 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

