Wanchain (WAN) Market Cap Reaches $31.12 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $31.12 million and $1.30 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00034825 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011650 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00008370 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,157,027 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

